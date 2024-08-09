



Brazil is currently engaged in negotiations with India regarding the incorporation of the Akash-NG missile system into its Army and the maintenance of Scorpene-class submarines for its Navy. These discussions are part of a broader effort to enhance defence cooperation between the two nations.





Akash-NG Missile System





The Brazilian Army has expressed significant interest in acquiring the Akash-NG, a next-generation surface-to-air missile system developed by India. This missile system is designed to intercept aircraft and missiles at medium altitudes, providing Brazil with enhanced air defense capabilities compared to its current systems. The negotiations are not limited to procurement; they also involve potential technology exchanges, which could strengthen bilateral relations within the BRICS framework.





Scorpene Submarine Maintenance





On the naval front, Brazil is looking to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India concerning the maintenance of its Scorpene-class submarines. This collaboration is expected to yield mutual benefits, leveraging India's experience with similar submarine models. High-ranking officials from both countries are scheduled to meet soon to advance these discussions





These negotiations signify a strategic partnership between Brazil and India, aiming to bolster Brazil's defence capabilities through advanced technology and cooperative maintenance practices. The outcome of these talks could lead to a more robust military collaboration in the future.





Agencies







