In a remarkable stride towards innovation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has designed state-of-the-art shoes specifically tailored for the armed forces.





However, these are not ordinary shoes. Professor Suhas Joshi, Director of IIT Indore explains the footwear harnesses Tribo-Electric Nanogenerator (TENG) technology and has features that can enhance the safety and coordination of military personnel while helping boost operational efficiency and security.





Further, the premier institute said they have already delivered the first batch of 10 pairs of these innovative shoes to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





What Makes These Shoes So Extraordinary? Let's Take A Closer Look



Thinking Out of The Box





The shoes, made under the guidance of Professor IA Palani, are enabled with Tribo-Electric Nanogenerator (TENG) technology that can generate electricity with every step.





Professor IA Palani, elaborating on the technological intricacies of the TENG system, told PTI that this technology utilises Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) and Aluminium to converts the mechanical energy generated from walking into electricity, which is then stored in a device embedded in the shoe’s sole.





This stored energy can then power small electronic devices, providing a portable and renewable energy source for soldiers in the field, while offering advantages such as substantial output power, cost-effectiveness, simplicity in production, and high efficiency.





In addition to generating electricity, the shoes are equipped with sophisticated GPS and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology with a 50-metre range and a satellite-based GPS module that can help with precise live location tracking of military personnel.





This real-time tracking can help in enhancing strategic coordination and ensure the safety of soldiers during operations, Joshi said.





“These advancements offer sustainable and practical solutions for a wide range of needs, highlighting IIT-Indore’s pivotal role in pioneering the future of defence technology” Joshi further said.





The development of such advanced footwear represents a significant leap for the Indian armed forces, aligning them with other technologically advanced military forces worldwide.





Similar initiatives are underway in the United States, NATO allies and China, where research into wearable technology for military applications includes energy-harvesting technologies and real-time tracking systems to boost soldier efficiency and safety.





United States is researching wearable technology for military applications including energy-harvesting technologies and real-time tracking systems to boost soldier efficiency and safety.





According to a recent report by Global Market Insights, the wearables can also help monitor soldier’s vital signs on the field such as heart rate, body temperature, and hydration levels, providing real-time health data.





This will allows for proactive health management, early detection of potential health issues, and timely medical interventions, ultimately enhancing soldier performance and operational readiness.





Also, advanced communication systems integrated into military wearables are significantly driving market growth. According to a recent report by Global Market Insights, military wearables market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3 per cent between 2024 and 2032.





Applications Beyond The Battlefield





The potential applications of TENG-powered shoes extend beyond military use, holding promise for civilian and industrial sectors, the release by IIT-Indore said.





For families with elderly members, especially those with Alzheimer’s disease, the shoes can help keep tab on them through reliable location tracking, whereas working parents can too monitor their children’s whereabouts throughout the school day, and schools can use RFID technology to maintain accurate attendance records.





In industrial settings, the shoes are useful for attendance tracking and worker monitoring, the release said.





The athletic industry can also benefit from these shoes by analysing athletes’ foot movements, which can help improve performance and training techniques. For trekking and mountaineering enthusiasts, the shoes provide reliable tracking during expeditions with their self-powered GPS feature, ensuring safety and efficient navigation, the release added.





