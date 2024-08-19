



New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his condolence message said Director General Pal was "an able and committed officer".





"Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India's maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," Mr Singh said.





Rakesh Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the ICG on July 19 last year. He was scheduled to meet the Defence Minister at an ICG event, but was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital earlier in the day after he complained of uneasiness, officials said.





Rajnath Singh, who also attended a Tamil Nadu government event to release a commemorative coin on DMK leader late M Karunanidhi's birth centenary, rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Rakesh Pal.





In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the Flag Officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans), and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in Delhi.





He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters.





Rakesh Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all classes of ICG ships, namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai, and C-03.





The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward areas in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar.





He was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in February 2022 and appointed as Additional Director General at Coast Guard headquarters.





Under his supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included the seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.





