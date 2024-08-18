Bharat Forge's offering of Mounted Artillery Gun System





The Indian Army has issued a significant tender worth approximately ₹6,500 crore for the procurement of 400 155 mm/52 calibre Towed Gun Systems (TGS). This initiative is part of the Army's broader strategy to enhance its artillery capabilities with indigenously designed and manufactured systems, aligning with the Make in India initiative.





Key Indian Companies Involved





Several prominent Indian defence companies have shown interest in this tender:





Bharat Forge : A major player in the defence sector, Bharat Forge is expected to submit a bid for the Towed Gun Systems. Known for its expertise in manufacturing high-performance components, Bharat Forge is likely to leverage its experience in artillery systems to propose competitive offerings.





Adani Defence: Another significant contender, Adani Defence is also preparing to participate in the tender. Part of the Adani Group, this company has been expanding its footprint in the defence sector and is expected to present innovative solutions for the towed gun requirements.





Larsen & Toubro (L&T): L&T has proposed to supply Towed Gun Systems developed in collaboration with French gun manufacturer Nexter, boasting over 70% indigenous content in their production. A major player in engineering and construction, L&T has a strong defence division that focuses on advanced military systems, making it a strong contender for this tender.





Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL): This state-owned enterprise is among the firms that have received tender documents. AWEIL is also likely to participate, contributing its expertise in weapon systems.





TATA Defence: Although Tata has not officially confirmed its participation, it is speculated that they may offer a variant of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), which has been developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Features Expected of the New Towed Gun System

The new towed gun system (TGS) is expected to be lighter and more versatile than existing artillery systems. Key anticipated features include:

Higher Automation: Enhanced automation capabilities to improve operational efficiency.

Increased Accuracy: Advanced targeting systems to ensure precision in firing.

Versatile Ammunition Compatibility: The ability to fire a wider range of specialized ammunition, enhancing tactical flexibility.





The new Towed Gun Systems are expected to be lighter, more versatile, and equipped with advanced features compared to existing artillery systems. The Indian Army aims for these guns to cater to future technological advancements, enhancing their operational capabilities in various terrains, including high-altitude areas.





The tender emphasizes the need for indigenous development, which is crucial for reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and fostering local defence manufacturing capabilities.





This procurement is part of a broader strategy to modernize the Indian artillery, which currently relies heavily on older 130 mm field guns, transitioning towards more advanced 155 mm artillery systems under various ongoing projects, including the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS).



The tender for 400 Towed Gun Systems represents a significant opportunity for Indian defence manufacturers to contribute to the modernization of the Indian Army's artillery capabilities. With several major companies vying for the contract, the outcome will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India's defence manufacturing landscape.





