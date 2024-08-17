



Quetta: Five bullet-riddled bodies were found tied to an electricity poll in the Chaghi town of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Friday, Express Tribune reported citing officials.





The spot where the bodies were found is close to Pakistan's border with Afghanistan and Iran.





The bodies recovered by the police appeared to be killed in brutal execution. The bodies were transported to the district headquarters hospital in Chaghi, where they now awaited identification, they added.





Express Tribune reported citing sources, that the victims were suspected to be former Afghan military personnel, who were abducted by a militant group notorious for its activities in the area. The group, which had long been a source of tension between Iran and its neighbours, was believed to be behind the killing.





In a separate incident, another body was discovered in the Shaban area of Quetta, Balochistan.





Express Tribune reported citing police sources that the body was transported to the Civil Hospital in Quetta for medico-legal formalities. However, the authorities have yet to determine whether there was any connection between the two grisly incidents.





The local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to find out the motives behind the killings.





There were also unconfirmed reports about the recovery of three more bodies. However, the officials are yet to confirm those reports.





The discovery of these bodies has sent shockwaves through the area, particularly the areas close to the Afghan border.





Notably, Balochistan is home to several violent groups, which carry out repeated attacks against state oppression, demanding a greater share of the region's resources and concerns over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





(With Inputs From Agencies)







