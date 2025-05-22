



In the wake of India’s recent diplomatic outreach to the Taliban, China has rapidly intensified its own engagement with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, signalling a renewed push for regional influence and stability amid escalating tensions.





India’s Breakthrough With The Taliban





India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s conversation with the Taliban’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, marked the first ministerial-level contact between New Delhi and the Taliban administration since the group’s return to power in August 2021. This outreach is part of a broader Indian strategy to maintain open diplomatic channels with Kabul, focusing on humanitarian aid and the welfare of Afghan citizens, while refraining from officially recognising the Taliban government. Over the past year, Indian diplomats have held a series of meetings with Taliban officials, including a high-level session in Dubai in January 2025, which covered topics ranging from humanitarian assistance to trade, regional security, and the Chabahar Port project. India has also permitted the Taliban to gradually assume control of Afghan missions in Indian cities to provide consular services, reflecting a pragmatic approach to evolving realities in Afghanistan.





China’s Trilateral Diplomacy: Beijing, Islamabad, And Kabul





Reacting swiftly to India’s engagement, China convened an informal trilateral meeting in Beijing on May 21, 2025. Chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the meeting brought together Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The central outcome was a mutual agreement, “in principle,” for Pakistan and Afghanistan to exchange ambassadors soon, aiming to elevate diplomatic relations and ease recent strains. China pledged ongoing support for the improvement of Afghanistan-Pakistan ties and emphasized the importance of political mutual trust, good-neighborliness, and cooperation on sovereignty and security.





Wang Yi also conducted separate bilateral talks with both Afghan and Pakistani counterparts, reiterating Beijing’s commitment to reconstruction, development, and expanded trade with Afghanistan. All parties agreed on the necessity of security cooperation, particularly in combating terrorist threats and maintaining regional peace and stability.





Afghanistan-Pakistan Tensions: Background And Current Status





The urgency of China’s diplomatic intervention is underscored by the deteriorating relationship between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Tensions have been high since December 2024, when the Pakistan Air Force launched airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Paktika province, killing nearly 50 people, including many women and children. This was the third such Pakistani airstrike on Afghan soil since 2021, justified by Islamabad as a response to cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghan territory. Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has strongly condemned these attacks, calling them violations of sovereignty and international law, and has summoned Pakistani diplomats to protest.





Pakistan, for its part, maintains that its actions target terrorist groups using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The border region has seen repeated clashes, with both sides suffering casualties. The Taliban have also expressed concern over Pakistan’s mass deportations of Afghan refugees and have accused Islamabad of using Afghanistan as a scapegoat for its internal security problems.





Regional Dynamics And China’s Strategic Calculus





China’s proactive mediation reflects its broader regional interests. Beijing was the first to accept an ambassador from the Taliban administration, though it has not formally recognized the government. China’s goals include stabilizing its western periphery, protecting investments (notably the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for extremist groups that could threaten Chinese interests. By facilitating dialogue and encouraging diplomatic normalization between Islamabad and Kabul, China aims to foster a cooperative environment conducive to its economic and security objectives.





Pakistan’s Foreign Office: Welcomed the “positive momentum” in bilateral ties with Afghanistan, highlighting enhanced diplomatic engagement, trade, and transit facilitation.





China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi: Emphasised support for Afghanistan’s reconstruction, development, and expanded trade, while calling for joint efforts on security and counterterrorism.





Taliban’s Amir Khan Muttaqi: Stressed the importance of political and economic relations with both China and Pakistan, expressing hope for further progress.





Conclusion





The recent flurry of diplomatic activity underscores the shifting dynamics in South and Central Asia. India’s outreach to the Taliban has prompted China to assert its own influence by mediating between Pakistan and Afghanistan, seeking to stabilize a volatile region critical to its interests. The willingness of Islamabad and Kabul to restore full diplomatic ties, under Beijing’s auspices, marks a tentative step toward de-escalation. However, deep-rooted mistrust and unresolved security concerns mean that sustained engagement and confidence-building will be essential for lasting peace and cooperation.





Based On NDTV Report







