



The MoD is poised to finalize a significant deal worth ₹21,000 crore for the acquisition of 230 Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet engines. This procurement is aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Su-30MKI fighter fleet and will be executed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which will manufacture the engines entirely in India, starting from the raw material stage, according to a ET report.





The AL-31FP engines are crucial for the Su-30MKI, a twin-engine fighter jet that forms the backbone of the IAF. The total requirement for these engines is approximately 950 to maintain the operational readiness of the entire fleet.





The engines will be produced by HAL, which has established a robust vendor and supplier network over the years. A significant portion of the deal's value will benefit this local ecosystem, promoting indigenization in defence manufacturing.





In addition to the engine procurement, there are plans to upgrade around 100 Su-30MKI jets with new avionics, radars, and electronic warfare systems. This upgrade initiative is projected to exceed ₹60,000 crore and will be conducted entirely within India, with HAL leading the project in collaboration with the IAF and various partners.





In addition to the engine deal, the Defence Ministry has also approved a comprehensive upgrade of the Su-30MKI fleet, valued at ₹60,000 crore. This upgrade will involve enhancements such as new radars, mission control systems, and electronic warfare capabilities, reflecting a broader strategy to modernize India's air combat capabilities.





These initiatives signify a robust commitment to strengthening India's defence infrastructure and capabilities.





Agencies







