



The Indian Naval Submarine (INS) Shalki docked at Colombo Port on Friday (02-Aug-2024) for a formal visit.





The INS Shalki, a 64.4-meter-long submarine, with a crew of 40, is commanded by Commander Rahul Patnaik. He met with Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe, Commander of the Western Naval Area, at the Western Naval Command Headquarters.





During its stay in Colombo, Sri Lanka Navy personnel are expected to visit the submarine for an awareness programme on its operational features. Additionally, the submarine’s crew will have the opportunity to explore some of the country’s tourist attractions. INS Shalki is scheduled to depart on Sunday (04-Aug-2024).





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







