



ISRO's Space Applications Centre and AlphaMERS Ltd. have partnered to develop AI models for detecting marine pollution along India's coast, including macro plastics and oil spills.





The Space Applications Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Ahmedabad has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AlphaMERS Ltd., a Bangalore-based firm.





The agreement, finalized on July 4, 2024, aims to leverage both entities' resources to develop a sophisticated AI model. This AI system will be designed to detect and profile marine pollution in India's coastal waters, focusing on macro plastics and oil spills.





The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of identifying pollutants using remote sensing technology. This will facilitate better monitoring and management of marine environments.





Such advancements are crucial for protecting India's rich and diverse coastal ecosystems from the growing threat of marine pollution.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







