Model analysis of the Skull



New Delhi: ISRO is approaching its human spaceflight programme in a more humane manner than other space programmes, by using a humanoid half-robot called Vyommitra to evaluate the safety of the Gaganyaan crew module before astronauts are launched into Earth Orbit using hardware primarily manufactured in India. Other space agencies used dogs and chimpanzees for the same purpose. Vyommitra is a robot resembling the top-half of a human, and can operate the Gaganyaan crew module, and respond to spoken commands from Earth.





For the demanding space applications, ISRO scientists opted for additive manufacturing or 3D printing using metals for realising the skull of Vyommitra. Vyommitra will be sent to Earth orbit in Gaganyaan hardware on an uncrewed flight, and is a precursor to future robotic space missions. The researchers designed the skull using Blender, an open source software, replicating the size and shape of a human head. The skull was designed to accommodate the face actuation mechanisms, keep the weight as low as possible, and strong enough to survive the rickety ride to Earth orbit.



