



The Ministry of Defence (MoD) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) intended to develop advanced testing facilities within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).





The five DPSUs (Defence Public Service Undertaking) involved are Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Gliders India Limited (GIL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEM).





The establishment of these state-of-the-art testing facilities will drive technological advancements and provide essential infrastructure for testing and refining specialized defence technologies, especially Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).





Launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2020 with an allocation of ₹400 crore ($50M), the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) aims to establish state-of-the-art testing facilities in collaboration with private industry and central/State Governments.





The scheme promotes indigenous defence production, reduces military equipment imports, and enhances self-reliance.





“According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the total cost of the project is estimated at ₹60 crores. Stakeholder companies will contribute ₹15 crores (25%), while the remaining 75% will be funded by the government”, as stated by Prof. Abhishek, Co-founder of EndureAir and Professor at IIT-Kanpur.





The facility will feature a comprehensive array of specialized test setups, including systems for electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, soft vibration and harshness testing, humidity and temperature chambers, battery, propeller, and motor testing.





It will be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), ensuring global recognition and setting industry standards.





IIT-Kanpur will host the facility, providing infrastructure and space. It boasts a 1 km long runway, the only such facility within an academic institute in the country.





Since UAV testing requires both indoor and outdoor environments, all testing will occur at the flight laboratory within IIT-Kanpur, ensuring easy access for all users.





