



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Maldives from August 9 to 11, and the visit will aim to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.





EAM Jaishankar's visit marks his first visit to the island nation after his re-appointment for the second term.





His visit follows the recent visit of the Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers.





"The External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India, Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Maldives from 09-11 August 2024. The visit follows the recent visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives, H. E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, to India for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet and Council of Ministers," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





Moreover, Jaishankar previously visited Maldives in January 2023.





Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy and our Vision 'SAGAR' i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region.





"The visit is aimed at strengthening the close partnership between the two countries and to explore avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further," the statement added.





Earlier this month, India announced two additional ports for the export of essential commodities from India to the Maldives for the financial year of 2024-25. The two new ports announced are namely: Kandla Sea (INIXY1) and Vishakhapatnam Sea (INYTZ1).





Kandla and Vishakhapatnam Customs Sea ports have been added to the list of ports allowed for Export of Essential Commodities. This is in addition to four ports which were already in use.





Shortly after Mizzu was sworn in, he stirred bilateral tensions by demanding the removal of approximately 88 Indian military personnel from the Maldives. These personnel were repatriated from three aviation platforms and replaced by Indian civilians by the May 10 deadline set by President Muizzu.





Moreover, recently, Muizzu's government in the Maldives took a reconciliatory tone after ties between the two nations soured, leading to a diplomatic row in January after three Maldivian deputy ministers made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pictures from the visit to Lakshadweep.





