



Bangalore: Next Bharat Ventures, backed by Suzuki, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with venture capital firms 3one4 Capital and Antler India. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive support to early-stage start-ups in India, enhancing their growth and development prospects.





The collaboration between these entities will offer start-ups access to funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Next Bharat Ventures, known for its focus on nurturing innovative start-ups, will leverage its industry expertise and resources to empower young companies. 3one4 Capital and Antler India will contribute their extensive networks and investment experience to the initiative.





Under the MoU, selected start-ups will benefit from a robust support system designed to accelerate their growth. This includes tailored mentorship programs, industry insights, and potential investment opportunities. The partnership aims to identify and nurture high-potential start-ups, helping them navigate the challenges of early-stage growth and scale their operations effectively.





This partnership is expected to have a significant impact on the Indian start-up landscape, providing much-needed resources and expertise to emerging companies and contributing to the overall growth of the ecosystem.





Agencies







