



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ukraine on August 23 on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.





This will be the first by an Indian PM to the war-hit country since the two nations established diplomatic ties around 30 years ago.





Reiterating India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began on February 24, 2022, the MEA said that only dialogue and diplomacy can lead to a lasting resolution of the conflict.





"PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said at the special briefing on Monday.





"This is also a landmark and a historic visit since this will be the first time an Indian PM will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since we established our diplomatic relations. This visit will build upon the recent high-level interactions between the leaders," he added.





The MEA emphasised that India has "substantive and independent ties" with Russia and Ukraine and these partnerships with the two nations "stand on their own."





Notably, PM Modi also visited Russia last month, which was his first official trip to a nation after assuming office for the third term.





MEA Secretary said India is ready to provide all possible support and contribution for finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.





"India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that only diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict, which can lead to enduring peace...lasting peace can only be achieved by options that are acceptable to both the parties. On our part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders. Prime Minister Modi has had conversations with leaders of both Russia and Ukraine...India is ready to provide all possible support and contribution to find peaceful solution to this complex issue," MEA Secretary Tanmaya Lal said.





"India has substantive and independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine and these partnerships, they stand on their own. This is not a zero-sum game. The PM had also travelled to Russia. Many ideas were discussed. The PM has also met President Zelenskyy on a couple of occasions in the last one year or so and they will now be meeting again in Ukraine...these are independent ties. The ongoing conflict will form part of the discussions," he added.





Being asked about India's humanitarian support to war-hit Ukraine since the start of the conflict, the MEA informed that 16 packages and 135 tons of material have been delivered so far.





"16 packages have so far been delivered (to Ukraine) ranging from medicines to power generators and medical equipment. I think 135 tons of material has been supplied so far and further initiatives are being explored," the MEA Secy further said.





The official website of Ukraine President also confirmed PM Modi's visit on National Flag Day of Ukraine, August 23. Both sides will discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation and multiple agreements will also be signed between India and Ukraine.





"On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations," the presidential office said in a statement.





"During the visit, in particular, the talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed," it added.





Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia on June 8 describing it as a "devastating blow to peace efforts."





Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to post that PM Modi was meeting Putin on the same day 37 people, including three children, were killed in an alleged Russian strike at the largest children's hospital in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.





Prior to that, PM Modi and President Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy in June.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







