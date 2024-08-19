



The delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) has faced significant delays, primarily attributed to supply chain issues involving both Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and its partner, General Electric (GE), which is responsible for supplying the engines. Originally, the first aircraft was scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2024, but this timeline has now been pushed back, with the first delivery expected by August 2024.





According to a Business Standard report, HAL has reportedly assured the IAF that it will deliver 16 TEJAS MK-1A jets during the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) and complete the delivery of all 83 by FY29. HAL has also established a new production line in Nashik to meet the increased demand for the aircraft. This new facility is expected to boost production from the current 16 jets per year to 24.





Reasons For The Delay





1. Supply Chain Constraints: The delays have been linked to various supply chain challenges, including issues related to the engines provided by GE. Despite these efforts by HAL, challenges remain, particularly regarding the supply of F404 engines from US-based GE Aerospace. The delivery of these engines, which will power the TEJAS MK-1A jets, has been reportedly delayed by approximately 10 months due to supply chain issues. According to a separate Business Today report from last week, market analysts have also expressed some concern over delays in the delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A jets. These analysts have also cited supply chain issues at GE Aerospace as the main reason for this. However, they remain optimistic about HAL's stock prospects despite these concerns.





2. Certification Requirements: HAL is currently working to complete necessary certification processes, which have also contributed to the postponement of deliveries.





3. Integration Challenges: The integration of advanced systems, such as a new digital fly-by-wire flight control computer, has taken longer than anticipated, impacting the overall schedule.





The IAF has expressed concerns regarding these delays, emphasizing that they could affect the air force's combat capabilities. The IAF is currently operating with a shortage of fighter squadrons, which makes the timely delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A crucial. The aircraft is intended to play a significant role in modernizing the IAF's fleet, with plans for a total of 180 MK-1A jets to be procured.





Despite the current delays, there is optimism regarding future orders. The IAF is expected to finalize a contract for an additional 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets, which would further bolster its capabilities. This contract, estimated at ₹67,000 crore, could be finalized by the end of the year.





In summary, while the delays in the TEJAS MK-1A deliveries are concerning, efforts are underway to address the supply chain issues, and future orders may enhance the IAF's operational readiness.





