



New Delhi: India successfully conducted a night test of its nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Thursday. Developed by DRDO, this missile is capable of striking targets with precision up to a distance of 350 kilometers. The Prithvi-II missile, in a successful test, once again proved its utility by hitting the target with a high degree of accuracy.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the night test launch of the Prithvi-II missile was carried out from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha, at around 7:46 PM. The nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missile, in a successful test, once again proved its utility by hitting the target with a high degree of accuracy.





During the test, the missile met all the prescribed operational and technical parameters. The missile test was conducted under a routine training program.





The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has indigenously developed the Prithvi-II ballistic missile. The Prithvi-II missile system is considered very successful and is capable of hitting the designated target with a very high degree of accuracy. In the night launch, the missile proved its mettle on all operational and technical parameters. Officials said that this state-of-the-art missile uses an advanced inertial guidance system to hit its target.





According to DRDO, this missile, which can strike up to 350 km, was fired from a mobile launcher. The Prithvi-II missile has a range of 350 kilometers. It is capable of carrying weapons weighing between 500 and 1,000 kilograms. This surface-to-surface missile, with a range of three hundred and fifty kilometers, is powered by two engines, one with liquid fuel and the other with solid fuel. It is powered by both liquid and solid fuels. The missile’s trajectory was tracked by tracking systems and telemetric centres.





A team of senior officials and scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organization and ITR was present at the test site. In a test conducted on January 10 last year, the missile had also met all the prescribed operational and technical parameters. Earlier, in a test conducted on June 15, 2022, the Prithvi-II missile system had also proved its utility by hitting the target with precision.





Agencies







