Proof of the Earth being spherical was proven by Hellenistic astronomy and it took a mighty long time to practically demonstrate it which happened in the early 1520’s when circumnavigation testified the fact. Certain mythologies claimed the earth to be a floating disk with curved sky dome above. Scientific studies were most often discarded by spiritual and kingly temper but curiosity is what made ‘man’ the ‘thinking man.’ Mathematics and Science ignite a fusillade of questions and thus begins the search and subsequent discovery of universal truths. Science isn’t just a subject but a tool that enables the mind to go beyond cultural & physical precincts.





Governments across the globe have realized that STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics) education is an indispensable driver for strategic economic growth. The United Kingdom has rolled out certain educational reforms in STEM education in major technology domains. Former Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak envisioned a country where advancements in technological learning can boost the economy. It will also create better paying jobs and together technology and scientific innovations will aid in improving lives. The ‘Maths Till Age 18’ plan can make youngsters more proficient and might increase per year earnings as well. The need is to intersect STEM education with other study fields like humanities, arts and languages – to reap optimum learning advantages. Certain initiatives are meant to encourage girls and children from lower income group families to pursue STEM education and find better paying jobs. The world’s leading economies have realized that participation in STEM is critical in harnessing talent with the nation’s growth.





India at the moment is brimming with ideas to augment its STEM education portfolio. School going kids are bright and raring to go. Girls and boys aged 14 or 15 can well explain the theories of joule energy and important mathematical theorems. In spite of this in the case of girls, those who study further mostly want to either become doctors, civil servants or pursue teaching. Research & Development in scientific fields is still not a viable career choice for them.





Sunaina Kumar, a senior fellow at India’s Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think tank of the country’s leading policymakers and economists makes certain pertinent observations about STEM and Women Empowerment in the country. In the past there have been initiatives like the Vigyan Jyoti Programme, , WISE-KIRAN(Women in Science and Engineering), GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions) and CURIE(Consolidation of University Research through Innovation and Excellence) in Women Universities and it seems that in the sphere of women in STEM, India looks well geared to make promising strides.





Has India’s achievements in STEM mastery been satisfactory now that India is emerging as defense powerhouse on the global stage? A non-governmental non partisan expert like Indian Army veteran, engineer and TEDx Speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Jasinder Singh Sodhi states that in 2019 China produced 49,498 doctorotes in STEM, whereas the USA produced 33,759, but India produced merely 700+ STEM Doctorates. So, does having lesser STEM doctorates affect the country’s indigenous manufacturing capability? “Yes, it does! Last year, USA had a manufacturing output of USD 456 billion worth, while China’s production figures clocked USD 4659 billion. India had US$ 456 billion worth of manufacturing output and stats show that in 2023 China filed 7,513,504 trademarks, the USA 767,375 and India 500,305 trademarks. Thus, the importance of PHD’s in STEM for any nation needs no over emphasis,” reveals the gentleman who feels its high time India catches up with the world and post their doctorates retains them to emerge as a developed economy by 2047.





Russia made ‘Informatics’ a compulsory part of school curriculums in 1985. In 2000, it launched the Technology for All (TfA) pilot projects in four Russian regions which had ‘Technological Literacy’ as its principal premise. As Informatics blends mathematical concepts with technology, STEM related subjects have always been an integral part of Russia’s school education. An April 2024 research survey by Pew Research Center deduced that standards of STEM education in the United States remains average compared to other developed countries.





Only 28% of the population agreed that America is the best in the world or above average in K-12 science, technology, engineering and math education compared with other wealthy nations. A third said that U.S. is average, while another 32% felt the country is below average or the worst in K-12 STEM education. Among OCED nations, Japanese students were the best among all in mathematics and science.





China recognized the fact that quality STEM education is the foremost originator of technological advancement and social progress and in 2010, the number of STEM graduates in China surpassed the number US produced. This happened by addressing the challenges their educational system faced along with upgrading educational infrastructure and creating awareness amongst society and young minds. New pedagogical approaches ensured that students develop an interest in learning and innovation.





Member of Niti Aayog (National Institute for Transforming India), Dr. V.K Saraswat, a Science & Technology doyen credited for the development of numerous ‘Made In India’ defence missiles has a lucid vision for STEM in India, especially the role of women who make almost half of India’s population. “We are witnessing a phenomenal growth of women’s interest in Research and Development areas,” confirms India’s missile man. Dr. Saraswat also presents an erudite analysis of the areas India earlier lagged behind in like rural women, who though are highly intelligent and capable hadn’t received the correct encouragement and guidance pertaining to STEM. “Our outreach initiatives are manifold and bespoke and the aim is to spread pertinent awareness about STEM education, particularly in rural areas,” says Dr. Saraswat who has vast experience in the edification field too. He emphasizes that educational syllabuses undergo changes, amendments and revisions every few years to stay abreast with global educational challenges.





India has population of around 1.45 billion and by 2054 this may peak to 1.68 billion in 2054 and Indian women are doing exceptionally well in all fields – be it entrepreneurship, politics, astronautics, aviation and the defense forces. More women pursuing STEM would mean that the country will have the potential to cater not just to national but international horizons also. The need is to provide school attending students the ability to manage, assess, understand and later implement technology. The right awareness approaches would be key to such changes.





Agriculture of a country defines its strategic strength. India has one of the world’s largest agricultural systems and this makes advanced STEM studies very important for sustainable development. Professor Ramesh Chand, who is at the helm of agro research & study, asserts that mindsets must change first – that’s a fundamental necessity.” Agriculture is purely a Science, which many fail to fathom,” says the senior Niti Aayog Member. “People grossly misinterpret the term ‘Organic Farming.’ Farming itself can never be devoid of science! Certain notions must change and that can be attained only by relevant knowledge and information.” The point the professor makes here is that without awareness half baked science can prove detrimental. Many consumers do complain of organic and pesticide free grains of live worms crawling inside grain packets. Agro chemical farming cannot be outrightly criticized as it does save around 25% of crops globally from getting destroyed – hence such subjects need to be approached in a more unbiased way. In the face of adversity and war, food supply chains cripple so this is one sector that ought to distance itself from politics and gimmickry.





It isn’t just for the Government or its associated think tanks to dwell upon the foreseeable challenges, but people must collectively develop active interest in new learning concepts. India has its traditional education theories - Chanakya Niti and Vedic Mathematics being a few. If inculcated the right way STEM can bring a sea-change in the country’s development roadmap. As for women, it’s never been easy in a by and large patriarchal society. Sudha Murthy, India’s first ever lady engineer to be hired by a conglomerate, recently became a Member of Parliament in India’s Upper House has on many occasions spoken of how in spite of having a supporting family and spouse it wasn’t easy to become an engineer. She was told that if she really liked Mathematics, she’d rather become a professor. India has given the world Sunita Williams and Kalpana Chawla and if women are from Venus according to John Gray, then they need adequate support from existing systems to create that exclusive ‘wave.’





With the world getting even more reliant on machines for almost every task - it’s imperative that countries are competing to develop the best software deliverables, AI mechanisms, cost effective technologies and how much interest posterity takes in STEM studies will decide who’s ahead of the curve and reaches the apex of technological development. India didn’t fare as well it did in this year’s Olympics but training young minds and reorientation of educational systems is ongoing rapidly. Richard R. Verma, who is to lead U.S delegations to Nepal this month has STEM education as one of his major discussion agendas, so the race seems all set!





The author Shaumik Ghosh is a defence analyst with wide-ranging experience







