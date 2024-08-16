



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening defence ties between India and the United States, particularly in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US in September 2024. This visit is seen as a crucial step in advancing bilateral defence cooperation and addressing regional security challenges, especially concerning China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.





Key Objectives of the Visit





1. Defence Deals: Singh's visit is focused on pushing for critical defence deals, including the acquisition of MQ-9 Reaper armed drones from the US. The Indian Defence Acquisition Council is set to discuss this deal, which has been a point of negotiation with the US administration.





2. Strengthening Partnerships: The US aims to draw India closer as a strategic partner, particularly as it seeks to reduce India's reliance on Russia for military supplies. This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





3. Emerging Technologies: Singh is also expected to announce initiatives like INDUS-X, which will facilitate collaboration between start-ups and enterprises from both countries in high-tech innovations. This initiative falls under the broader Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).





Prime Minister Modi's visit is anticipated to be a landmark event, categorized as the highest diplomatic reception by President Biden. This visit will not only focus on defence but also encompass discussions on technology, health, and environmental cooperation. The groundwork laid by Singh's discussions is expected to pave the way for significant announcements during Modi's trip.





Rajnath Singh's current engagements in the US are pivotal in setting the stage for enhanced defence cooperation between India and the US. The focus on critical defence deals and emerging technologies reflects a strategic alignment that both nations are keen to solidify ahead of Modi's visit.





