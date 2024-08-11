



Expressing condolences over the death of Indian nationals who were serving in the Russian army, the Russian Embassy in India issued a statement, assuring that they are working to discharge Indians from the war-stricken country’s military. In a statement, the Russian consulate in Delhi also denied that Moscow was engaged in any “public or obscure campaigns” to recruit Indian nationals into the army.

The statement came months after India has been pressing Russia to ensure the safety and repatriation of its nationals employed by the Russian Army. In the statement released on Saturday, the embassy assured that Moscow will fulfil all contractual obligations and provide compensation to the Indians who joined the army of the country which is currently engaged in the war against Ukraine.





Not only this, Russia also mentioned that since April this year, the country’s Ministry of Defence has stopped the admission of citizens of a number of foreign countries.





“The Embassy expresses deep condolences to the Government of India and the families of the deceased. The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia,” the embassy said in a statement.





“All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure. Since April this year, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has stopped the admission of citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, to military service in the Russian Armed Forces. The Embassy outlines that the Russian Government has at no point in time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit Indian nationals for military service in Russia,” the statement further reads.





The plight of Indians who got duped into fighting for Russia





For months, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has been raising the issue of Indians fighting in the war, through diplomatic channels. Things became even more concerning after two more Indian nationals serving in the Russian military lost their lives in June this year.





“Since the first day, we have constantly been discussing this matter with the Russian authorities, the system and the leadership,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said a day after the death of the two nationals.





“All of our efforts are aimed at keeping the Indians safe,” he said at a media briefing while responding to a question on the matter. We have clearly told the Russian officials that all Indians in the war zone, howsoever they got there is another matter, should be returned (to India)," he added. As of now, four Indians have lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.





According to the MEA officials, a total of 10 Indians working as support staff with the Russian military have been released and repatriated to India as of now.





As per the media reports, at least 200 Indian nationals were recruited as security helpers in the Russian military, throughout the course of the war.





