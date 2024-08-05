



The Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ) has successfully completed its production target for the Mine-Protected Vehicle (MPV), which is a significant achievement for the facility. This factory, part of the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Army by producing vehicles designed to withstand mine blasts and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).





The MPV produced by VFJ is designed to offer ballistic protection against small arms fire and is equipped to handle challenging terrains, boasting a maximum gradeability of 30 degrees. This capability allows the vehicle to traverse steep inclines, making it suitable for various operational environments.





The factory's commitment to self-reliance in defence production aligns with the broader goals of the Indian Ordnance Factories, which have over 200 years of experience in defence manufacturing. The successful completion of the MPV production target not only reflects the factory's operational efficiency but also its role in bolstering the Indian Army's operational readiness.





