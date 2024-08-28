



Baloch separatists in Pakistan's Balochistan province carried out a series of deadly attacks against security forces and civilians earlier this week. Who are these rebels and what is the conflict about?





The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Monday, resulting in at least 70 deaths, including 14 soldiers. The coordinated assaults targeted police stations, railway lines and highways.





In the deadliest incident, BLA militants took control of a highway and shot dead at least 23 people, mostly laborers from the neighbouring Punjab province, in what the province's chief minister described as "execution-style shootings."





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the separatists wanted to disrupt China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) development projects that aim to expand Beijing's presence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia in order to counter influence from the United States and India in the region.





Sharif vowed retaliation for the violence, which coincided with a visit from a top Chinese general to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.





Beijing has heavily invested in the region through the CPEC, part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to reach markets in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and beyond.

The freedom struggle in Balochistan, which spans the provinces of Pakistan, Iran, and parts of Afghanistan, is primarily driven by Baloch separatist movements and various Islamist militant groups. This conflict has deep historical roots and is fuelled by a combination of ethnic, political, and economic grievances.





What Is The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is a organization that advocates for complete freedom/independence of Balochistan from Pakistani occupation. Balochistan is a region divided among Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. Established in 2000, the BLA has been involved in a violent freedom struggle against the Pakistani government, driven by grievances over the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources and perceived marginalization of the Baloch people.

The BLA operates primarily from bases in Afghanistan, launching attacks into Pakistan's Balochistan province, where it targets security forces, civilians, and foreign nationals, particularly those associated with Chinese investments in the region. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including Pakistan, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Recent Activities: In August 2024, the BLA executed a series of coordinated attacks across Balochistan, resulting in significant casualties, including the deaths of at least 61 individuals, many of whom were civilians. These attacks were described as the most organized and lethal in recent years, reflecting the group's capability and intent to disrupt security and governance in the region.

Objectives And Funding: The BLA seeks to establish an independent Baloch state and expel foreign influences, particularly from China, which is heavily invested in Balochistan through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The group accuses the Pakistani government of exploiting local resources without fair compensation to the Baloch people. Allegations of foreign support, particularly from India, have been made by Pakistan, though these claims are contested by both the BLA and India.



Key Factors Behind The Struggle For Freedom





Resource Exploitation: Balochistan is rich in natural resources, including gold, copper, and natural gas. However, the local population remains among the poorest in both Pakistan and Iran. The perception that the central governments exploit these resources without providing adequate compensation or development for the local communities has been a significant catalyst for unrest.





Freedom Struggle: The origins of the uprising can be traced back to the annexation of Balochistan by Pakistan in 1948. Since then, there have been multiple uprisings, with the Baloch people feeling marginalized and oppressed by state policies. The killing of prominent Baloch leaders, such as Nawab Akbar Bugti in 2006, further intensified feelings of resentment and resistance against the Pakistani state.





Political Marginalization: The Baloch people have historically been excluded from political power and decision-making processes. Many Baloch leaders have expressed that parliamentary politics is ineffective, leading to a reliance on armed struggle as a means of achieving political goals.





State Repression: The Pakistani government's heavy-handed military responses to the spontaneous uprising have often exacerbated the situation. Multiple reports of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch activists have fuelled anger and recruitment into rebel groups.





Unfounded Allegation By A Repressive State: The Pakistani government has accused India of supporting Baloch Rebels, claiming that India provides funding and resources to groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). This narrative is part of a broader geopolitical context, where Balochistan's strategic location and resources are seen as pivotal in regional power dynamics.





The fight for freedom has seen a resurgence in violence, particularly since 2019, with Baloch militants gaining access to more sophisticated weaponry and escalating their attacks against state forces and foreign nationals, particularly Chinese workers involved in development projects.





The armed freedom struggle in Balochistan is a complex interplay of historical grievances, economic exploitation, political exclusion, and state repression. As the conflict continues, it poses significant challenges not only for Pakistan but also for regional stability, given the involvement of foreign interests and the potential for broader geopolitical ramifications.





