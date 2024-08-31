by Nilesh Kunwar





While Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) attacks against security forces, non-locals and Chinese nationals working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects are commonplace, Operation Herof carried out by this armed group on August 26 stands out for two reasons.





One, its scale has been unprecedented, and two, Pakistan army’s phenomenally articulate media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has been unusually guarded while disclosing details about the multiple attacks and military casualties.





What one gathers from the ISPR statements is that while Pakistani security forces neutralised 21 BLA cadres and wounded several others, 10 security force personnel and four law enforcement agency (LEA) members lost their lives during clearance operations.





However, in a surprising departure from its well established procedures and protocols, ISPR hasn’t disclosed names of those army personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. This glaring omission raises suspicion that there’s definitely something that the Pakistan army is trying to hide.





On its part, the BLA initially posted the names along with photographs of 10 of its fighters who were killed during Operation Herof on social media. The dead include nine members of Majeed Brigade (BLA’s suicide squad) and one belonging to BLA’s Fateh squad.





The deceased Majeed Brigade members include one 22 year old female law student from Gwadar who detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the Pakistan army camp gate in Bela. The person who led this attack was a ‘second generation’ BLA fighter who followed the footsteps of his father and younger brother (both BLA cadres) who were killed in encounters with the Pakistan army.





The attackers included a former Pakistan army soldier who after deserting service had joined BLA, the relative of a BLA fighter who had been killed during the 2018 attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi and a cadre who was only 20 years old. While attacks on military targets during Operation Herof were carried out by the Majeed Brigade, the Fateh and Special Tactical Operations Squads of BLA set up roadblocks along major highways in Balochistan to prevent reinforcements.





BLA has stated that its fighters had not only completely overrun the Bela army camp but also prevented thwarted efforts of reinforcements to recapture it for 10 hours. BLA has also claimed that 130 Pakistani soldiers were killed during Operation Herof and it had lost only 10 fighters. On the other hand, ISPR has announced that while the Pakistan army has sent 21 BLA fighters to “hell," it has lost only 10 security forces and 4 LEA personnel. Furthermore, ISPR has neither confirmed nor denied that the army camp in Bela had been attacked.





While Pakistan army fatalities claimed by BLA may well have been greatly exaggerated, could this armed group have also tried to play down the number of its own casualties as they are less than half of what ISPR has stated? So, isn't it obvious that someone is definitely being economical with the truth?





ISPR’s claim of 21 BLA fatalities would undoubtedly be backed by as many body bags and the unversed would contend that with this physical evidence there should be no reason to doubt the correctness of the Pakistan army’s assertion. However, even though it may be in physical possession of the dead bodies of 21 Balochis, Pakistan army watchers would still doubt ISPR’s declaration and there’s a compelling reason for this.





The Pakistan army has a notorious reputation for staging extrajudicial killings and passing-off those murdered as terrorists just to cover up its military reverses and events that followed the 2022 abduction and subsequent killing of serving Pakistan army officer Lt Col Laeeq Mirza Baig by BLA fighters in Balochistan’s Ziarat district gives an insight into the perverse mindset of the Pakistan army.





In the aftermath of this abduction and killing, ISPR announced that nine terrorists involved in it had been killed and Pakistan army’s swift action in bringing the perpetrators to book was widely applauded. This euphoria however came to an abrupt end when Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) took to social media stating on that “5 bodies out of 9 have been identified & all 5 persons are registered enforced disappeared persons who had remained in the custody of forces for months & years.” .





HRCB supported its revelation by painstakingly comparing file photographs of persons subjected to enforced disappearances by the Pakistan army with those of the alleged ‘terrorists’ supposedly involved in the kidnapping and killing of a Pakistan army officer. The five murdered Baloch men were identified as under:



