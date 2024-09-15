Astra air-to-air missile being launched by Indian Air Force TEJAS fighter jet





Four Su30s bought from Russia in 2019 did not take part in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan as they lacked fire power, including guided air-to-surface munitions



Armenia has reached out to India in a bid to strengthen its military capabilities, with discussions centred on the potential procurement of Astra air-to-air missiles and upgrades for its fleet of Su-30 fighter jets, according to a report published by The Print on September 14, 2024.





The Armenian government is reportedly exploring the purchase of Indian-made missiles, including the highly acclaimed indigenous Astra beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile. Armenia is keen to bolster its air defence systems amid regional security concerns, and the Astra missile—designed for engaging enemy aircraft at long distances—has emerged as a key component of its modernization efforts.





The Astra missile, developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has garnered attention for its precision, long-range capabilities, and integration into Indian Air Force platforms like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and TEJAS fighter jets. Capable of engaging targets up to 110 kilometers away, the missile features an active radar homing seeker, ensuring high kill probability in combat situations.





For Armenia, the Astra BVR air-to-air missile offers an opportunity to upgrade its air-to-air combat readiness, especially as it faces complex regional dynamics and security threats. Discussions with India on missile procurement are seen as part of a broader initiative to modernize the Armenian military and enhance its self-defence capabilities.





In addition to exploring missile procurement, Armenia is also interested in potential upgrades to its existing fleet of Sukhoi-Su30 fighter aircraft. According to the report, Armenia is considering collaborating with India to improve the combat effectiveness and operational range of its Su-30s. India, which operates one of the largest fleets of Su-30MKI jets, has extensive experience in upgrading and customizing these aircraft, particularly in integrating modern avionics and weapon systems.





The Su-30 is a twin-engine, multirole air superiority fighter, and any potential upgrades could enhance Armenia's air power significantly. The modernization could include enhancements to radar systems, improved electronic warfare capabilities, and the integration of new air-to-ground and air-to-air weapons.





Armenia's outreach to India highlights the growing defence cooperation between the two nations. Over the past few years, Yerevan has turned to New Delhi to diversify its defence procurement sources and reduce dependence on traditional suppliers. India, for its part, has been expanding its defence exports, aligning with its "Make in India" initiative to boost indigenous defence production.





