



India is set to finalize a significant deal with the United States next month to purchase 31 MQ-9B "Predator" attack drones. The Indian Ministry of Defence is finalizing the proposal for submission to the Ministry of Finance, and the deal will require final approval from the government's Security Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported News Azerbaijan.





Valued at $3.9 billion (around ₹33,500 crore), the deal covers all key details, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), logistical support, and other complex aspects agreed upon during negotiations. The contract is expected to be signed in October, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the U.S. for the QUAD leaders’ summit in September.





Although the agreement does not include the direct transfer of technology, an important component is the assembly of the drones in India. General Atomics, the manufacturer of these UAVs, has committed to investing in the Indian economy, with more than 30% of the drone components being sourced from Indian companies. Additionally, General Atomics will provide expertise and consulting to help develop India’s own high-tech drones, further enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities.





This move represents a strategic milestone for India in its quest to deepen technological independence. With China and Pakistan actively expanding their drone fleets, India is accelerating its efforts to modernize its military forces. Of the 31 drones, 15 will be allocated to the Indian Navy, while the remainder will be distributed between the Army and Air Force.





The MQ-9B "Predator" drones are designed for long-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, capable of targeting both surface and underwater threats. Each of the drones will be equipped with advanced weaponry, including 170 Hellfire missiles and 310 GBU-39B guided glide bombs. These drones have the capability to fly at altitudes above 12,000 meters for nearly 40 hours, making them highly effective for reconnaissance and long-range operations.





In addition, India plans to arm its drones with indigenous weapons. Specifically, the Indian Navy aims to integrate short-range anti-ship cruise missiles, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), into the MQ-9B drones.





For India, this deal with the U.S. for the acquisition of MQ-9B "Predator" drones represents more than just the purchase of military equipment. It marks a significant step in bolstering India's strategic position in the region. With the growing presence of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean and increasing military activity in the area, India is aiming to enhance its aerial reconnaissance and defence capabilities to address these emerging threats.





Agencies







