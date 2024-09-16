



Dhaka: Days after reports of miscreants in Bangladesh targeting Sufi shrines emerged, devotees and volunteers have taken it upon themselves to protect the shrines from any potential threats.





As per local media reports, some "miscreants" attacked Hazrat Shah Paran shrine in Sylhet late at night while devotees were observing Urs at the shrine.





Shah Paran, a 14th-century Sufi saint of the Sylhet region, participated in the 1303 Conquest of Sylhet led by his maternal uncle, Shah Jalal.





News of these attacks has left devotees fearful. Zahir, a longtime security guard at the Golap Shah Sufi shrine in the heart of Dhaka, expressed his shock upon hearing about the attacks on shrines outside the capital.





"There was a lot of trouble in the shrines. We were under a lot of pressure. Miscreants threatened to attack the shrines," Zahir told ANI on Sunday.





To prevent further incidents, security forces and volunteer groups from among the devotees have been deployed at various shrines, including the Golap Shah shrine to ensure safety.





"Various security forces, including the Army, have provided adequate security. Devotees are stationed here. They have been here for four or five days, day and night, 24 hours. By the grace of Allah, there was no chaos here," Zahir said.





The Bangladesh interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, condemned the attacks and asked security forces to take action.





"It has come to our notice that a group of miscreants have been attacking Sufi shrines and Mazars in the country over the past few days. The Interim Government condemns in the strongest terms any hate speech and attack on the religious and cultural sites and the Sufi shrines. The government is acting to bring the unscrupulous forces involved in the attacks to books and initiate stringent legal actions against them. The law enforcing agencies have been instructed to take adequate measures to protect the religious shrines and cultural sites," the office of the chief adviser said in a statement.





"Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence of all beliefs for thousands of years. We are stating in unambiguous terms that we will remain a country of harmony, and any attempts to disturb religious or cultural tolerance and harmony will be strongly dealt with without discrimination," the statement further added.





A month ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protests and clashes that resulted in over 600 deaths.





Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, and an interim government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, was formed.





