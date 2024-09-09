



The Indian Army and the IAF on Monday signed an agreement with Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), as Defence Minister described the collaboration as a "monumental partnership" towards further strengthening the logistics backbone of the armed forces in sync with the vision of 'Atmanirbharta' in defence.





The Memorandum of Understanding will enable the two Services to acquire higher expertise on logistics. It will ensure development of in-house expertise on various facets of logistics operations and contribute effectively towards the national development plans -- PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan 2021 and National Logistics Policy 2022, the defence ministry said in a statement.





The MoU was signed in the presence of Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi.





The defence minister described the collaboration as "a monumental partnership towards further strengthening the logistics backbone of the armed forces in sync with the vision of 'Atmanirbharta' in defence".





He emphasised that logistics is no longer just a support function of the armed forces, but is emerging as an important factor in military operations and national security.





"An efficient logistics system plays a key role in quickly mobilising the forces and delivering resources to the right place in less time. Keeping in mind the conditions in which our forces operate, we need a seamless movement of troops, equipment and supplies. The MoU will prove to be very important in terms of how the needs of our forces can be fulfilled through knowledge, innovation and collaboration," Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.





The defence minister asserted that the MoU will prove to be beneficial in achieving the government's vision of attaining self-reliance in defence sector.





"If we need expertise in logistics, we should get its training from our own resources like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. If we need equipment, we should get it manufactured in India itself. The foundation of a strong India can be laid only by being 'Aatmanirbhar'," he added.





On the MoU's provision of experiential learning through real-world case studies, Singh exuded confidence that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, through the leadership, management, and operational experience of the armed forces personnel, will help shape a new generation of logistics experts and managers who will fulfil the dynamic needs of modern warfare.





Vaishnaw expressed confidence that the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya will serve as a vital partner in empowering the armed forces with cutting-edge logistics education, research, and innovation.





The event was also attended by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Chairman of the Railway Board and Vice Chancellor, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and other senior officers of both the ministries.





