



Berlin: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Germany on the second leg of a three-nation tour, met Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman, Friedrich Merz, and members of the CDU-CSU (Christian Social Union) parliamentary group on Tuesday.





During the meeting, Jaishankar discussed the bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues and also appreciated the insights and suggestions shared to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Jaishankar expressed great pleasure after meeting with Merz and also shared some pictures of the meet on X.





"A great pleasure to meet @_FriedrichMerz , Chairman @CDU, and members of the CDU-CSU parliamentary group. A comprehensive discussion on our bilateral relationship as well as regional and global issues. Appreciated his many insights and suggestions to strengthen our strategic partnership," EAM said on X.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met MP and Chairperson of Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Michael Roth.





Jaishankar shared views on current global challenges and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet Michael Roth, MP and Chairman of the Deutscher Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs. Shared views on current global challenges, and possibilities of new collaborations between India and Germany."





EAM also met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin and exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific region.





Jaishankar shared some pictures on X of his meeting with Baerbock and stated that he looks forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.





"Held wide-ranging discussions with FM @ABaerbock in Berlin today. Took stock of India - Germany Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade and investment, green & sustainable development, skilled workers' mobility, technology and defence & security. Exchanged views on Ukraine, Gaza and the Indo - Pacific region. Look forward to welcoming her in India for the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations," EAM said on X.





Jaishankar, who is on a 6-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Switzerland from September 8.





He first travelled to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from September 8 to 9, 2024, and attended the First India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





On the second leg of the visit, Jaishankar is currently in Berlin, Germany, for a two-day visit from September 10 to 11, and thereafter will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, for an official visit from September 12 to 13.





