



Jodhpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday emphasized India’s rapid progress towards self-reliance in the defence sector, highlighting significant achievements in indigenization during his address at the multilateral aerial exercise ‘Tarang Shakti 2024’ in Jodhpur.





“The Indian Air Force and the defence sector are advancing rapidly towards realizing the vision of a self-reliant India,” Singh said.





He pointed to the country’s growing independence in manufacturing critical defence equipment, including weapons, platforms, and aircraft. “We have become largely self-sufficient in areas like Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS, sensors, radars, and electronic warfare. Our efforts in these areas continue to expand.”





Singh also highlighted India’s transformation from being a major arms importer to an exporter. “Earlier, India was seen only as an importer of arms and equipment, but today, we export to about 90 countries. These achievements tell the golden story of the evolution of our Air Force and defence sector.”





The ‘Tarang Shakti’ exercise, organized in two phases – the first in Sulur and the second in Jodhpur – serves as a platform for participating nations to enhance mutual cooperation, coordination, and trust. Singh emphasized the strategic and collaborative significance of the exercise, stressing its role in fostering international defence relationships.





Highlighting India’s growing capabilities in defence manufacturing, Singh cited the joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and France’s Safran Helicopter Engines for developing the high-power “Safhal” engine.





“This joint venture will prove to be helpful in enhancing skills and experience for both the countries in the field of defence manufacturing,” he said.





Singh also underscored the Indian Air Force’s indirect contribution to the economy through employment generation and promoting scientific innovation via its extensive supply chain.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







