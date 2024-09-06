



Singapore: Blackstone Singapore's Senior Managing Director and Chairman Gautam Banerjee on Thursday said that he was impressed and encouraged by what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his interaction with Singaporean business leaders.





"I am very impressed and encouraged by what Mr Modi said to all of us. My firm has been in the last 20 years. What we have done in the last 10 years has been much more than we could achieve earlier. His increased vigor and focus on so many different aspects..Just so many opportunities for us. We will go back very encouraged with opportunities India presents to us," Banerjee said.





Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with business leaders and CEOs of Singapore and highlighted the reforms underway in India that will encourage investment and innovation.





Prime Minister Modi interacted with a group of leading Singaporean CEOs from diverse sectors including investment funds, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, sustainability and logistics.





PM Modi also said that he discussed ways to enhance economic relations between the two nations.





Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore. We talked about ways to deepen economic linkages. I highlighted the reforms underway in India, which will encourage investment and innovation."





PM Modi on Thursday also met Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister of Singapore and former Prime Minister of Singapore.





Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Met Mr. Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister and a widely respected statesman."





"We had extensive discussions on ways to add momentum to the India-Singapore friendship. His experience and expertise are very valued," the post on X added.





Meanwhile, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi expressed his appreciation for Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong during their meeting. The two leaders engaged in discussions on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Singapore.





In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi met Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in Singapore today. PM appreciated Emeritus Senior Minister Goh's contributions in starting the "India Fever" in Singapore. They discussed ideas for further strengthening India-Singapore ties."





Also, PM Modi announced the setting up of an Invest India Office in Singapore, which will be a hand-holding office for Singaporean investors in diverse areas, the MEA said on Thursday.





Citing the "fast and folding opportunities" in India, MEA Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar, said it is an "opportune time" for the CEOs of leading companies in Singapore to get first-hand understanding from PM Modi on what is being offered by India.





He also elaborated on the various meetings and interactions by Prime Minister Modi during his two-day visit to the island nation.





"Four MOUs were exchanged, and these are in cooperation in semiconductor ecosystem, in digital technologies, in skill development and education, and in health care. The next stage in our bilateral relations has been set by the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable that met recently and identified six pillars of our futuristic cooperation, and the above 4 MOUs address 4 of those six pillars," said in a special briefing.





"India and Singapore relations have been made future-ready and accordingly, both Prime Ministers decided to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.





India and Singapore also elevated their bilateral relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on Thursday.





