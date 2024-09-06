



Washington: US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that the Biden administration believes that the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is 90 per cent agreed on, adding, "That's how close we believe we are," Al Jazeera reported.





"Nothing is negotiated until everything is negotiated," Kirby said. He noted that several detailed issues remain to be resolved, adding that "that's when things get difficult."





"You call that optimistic. I call that accurate. That's how close we believe we are. That's where we have gotten to. The basic framework of the deal has been agreed to," Kirby said.





"What we're talking about now is the implementing details and specifically the exchange of prisoners. And now that calculus is different because of what happened over the weekend," he said, referring to the recovery of the bodies of six captives from Gaza by Israeli forces.





Meanwhile, Hamas' lead negotiator has urged the US to press Israel for a truce in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.





"If the US administration and its President Biden really want to reach a ceasefire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation and exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government," Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement.





He said Hamas still supports a proposal backed by Biden and a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.





"We confirm our adherence to what was agreed upon after President Biden-backed proposal at the end of May, and UN Security Council Resolution No 2735, which the movement agreed to on July 2," al-Hayya said.





"We warn against falling into the trap of Netanyahu ... who uses negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people."





The Health Ministry says at least 39 people have been killed in the West Bank since August 28. This brings the total number of Palestinians killed across the occupied territory to 691 since October 7.





At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.





