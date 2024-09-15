



New Delhi: TEJAS MK-2, a multi-role supersonic fighter jet indigenously developed by DRDO, will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2025, an official said.





Vaji Rajpurohit, an employee of Aeronautics Development Authority Agency, Bangalore, informed media persons that the IAF plans to procure a total of 324 TEJAS aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, including the TEJAS MK-2, which is planned to be inducted by 2025.





"The MK-2 is a multi-role supersonic fighter jet with a delta-wing configuration, equipped with state-of-the-art systems like the missile approach warning system. It is expected that in the next decade, the TEJAS MK-2 will replace older aircraft such as the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29.





TEJAS, developed by the Indian Defence Laboratory, was first inducted into the IAF in the 1980s. It is a single-engine, delta-wing, multi-role light fighter, designed with the collaboration of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC). The TEJAS was officially named "TEJAS" in 2003, with the first TEJAS squadron being formed in 2016.





It is known to be the smallest and lightest aircraft in the fighter category. Currently, TEJAS has three models: TEJAS MK-1, TEJAS MK-1A, and a trainer edition. Forty TEJAS MK-1A aircraft have already been delivered to the IAF and are stationed at Sulur Air Base, with large-scale production expected to commence soon," he said.





Vaji Rajpurohit, representative of Aeronautical Development Agency Bangalore, who graced his presence at the Exercise Tarang Shakti-24 said that the Indigenous 5.5-generation fighter jet is an Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and will contain twin engines alongside an electronic piloting system.

The AMCA will be a stealth aircraft weighing approximately 27 tonnes and capable of carrying a significant weapons load. "The design is ready. If engine production progresses as per our plan, the prototype of the AMCA will be unveiled by 2028. The development process might take up to seven years," Rajpurohit said.

Another important feature of the AMCA is that it can carry missiles in a fully concealed configuration, boosting the aircraft's survivability and effectiveness during combat. The AMCA project is expected to generate huge employment opportunities and major trade for the nation.





Additionally, the IAF plans to induct the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) into its fleet, with the prototype expected by 2028. The AMCA is a 5.5-generation aircraft, equipped with single and double engines from General Electric 414, informed Vaji Rajpurohit. Once operational, the IAF will join the ranks of powerful nations like China, Russia, and the USA.





