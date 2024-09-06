Nagpur: SBL Energy has launched a new trinitrotoluene (TNT) manufacturing plant at its facility in Yenvera, Nagpur, Maharashtra, marking a significant development in India's defence and industrial sectors.





The plant, which opened on September 3, 2024, is only the second of its kind in India's private sector.





The new facility is situated on a 225-acre plot in Yenvera, Nagpur, Maharashtra, and boasts a production capacity of 3,000 tons per annum.





The plant is dedicated solely to exports, with a focus on markets in Australia, Europe, and the United States. This strategic move is expected to triple the company's export reach in these regions.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by former Indian Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar and key SBL Energy executives, including CEO Alok Choudhari, President Divyansh Choudhari, and Col. Shailendra Pathak, President of the Defence Vertical.





Chairman Sanjay Choudhari emphasised the plant's strategic importance, stating, "Our TNT plant is poised to meet the increasing demand for explosives driven by industrialisation, construction, infrastructure development, and mining activities.”





“This plant is integral to our strategic vision of bolstering India's defence infrastructure and promoting self-reliance, in line with the government's mission to enhance indigenous production and defence exports," he added.





The new facility is expected to contribute significantly to India's defence capabilities by reducing dependence on imported TNT and ensuring supply security and cost efficiency for the defence sector.





It will support the production of various munitions, including bombs and artillery shells, and aid in the modernisation of India's arsenals with more reliable explosives.





This expansion is part of SBL Energy's broader growth strategy, which earlier this year secured INR 325 crore in growth capital from investors.





The company plans to establish another TNT plant of similar capacity in the future, further solidifying its position in both industrial and defence sectors.





The plant's inauguration represents a step forward in India's efforts to enhance its geopolitical influence through the domestic production and export of critical defence materials.





By strengthening the nation's defence and industrial capabilities, SBL Energy is playing a crucial role in advancing India's self-reliance in the defence sector and promoting its position as a key player in the global market for defence materials.





Agencies







