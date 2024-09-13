



With a growing focus towards unmanned warfare, the Indian Navy has received approval to build large unmanned underwater vessels, according to defence officials. The decision, recently cleared by the Ministry of Defence, is aimed at bolstering India’s maritime capabilities on both its eastern and western seaboards.





The new vessels, each weighing approximately 100 tons, will be equipped with advanced combat capabilities, including weapons, mine clearance systems, and surveillance equipment. Defence sources informed India Today that these unmanned vessels are expected to play a key role in monitoring and countering activities of adversarial forces across multiple fronts.





The Indian Navy plans to deploy these vessels in deep-sea areas, far from the coastline, enhancing its ability to maintain a strategic watch over critical maritime zones. The introduction of these large-size unmanned underwater vehicles marks a significant expansion in India’s underwater warfare capabilities.





This development comes as part of a broader strategy by the Indian Navy to enhance its strength through unmanned platforms. Alongside underwater vehicles, the Navy has been exploring unmanned aerial and surface vessels that could be used for reconnaissance, as well as offensive operations against enemy warships and other assets.





