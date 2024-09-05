



India is moving closer to acquiring 26 Rafale-Marine F4 fighter jets to equip its newly commissioned aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant





On September 3, 2023, Ministry of Defence's Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared the way for procuring these 26 Rafale-M fighters, namely 22 single-seat and four twin-seat trainer versions, by approving a deviation from the original requirements.





This deviation, involved omitting the integration of the locally made Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar into the new aircraft. The use of a domestic radar system was one of several industrial collaborations negotiated between Dassault Aviation and its Indian counterpart, HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited). Others include the integration of Indian-made weaponry.





The next stage will involve the Ministry’s Cost Negotiation Committee, which will deliberate and finalize the contract terms. In an interview with Europe 1 on August 30, 2024, Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, said he expected another contract before the end of 2024. Yet negotiations are reportedly still ongoing with the missile maker MBDA regarding the price of missiles to arm the fighters, according to La Tribune.





The DAC also approved procuring an unspecified number of Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).





Strengthening The Naval Aviation Capabilities of India





The DAC had approved the acquisition of the Rafale a day before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris as the guest of honour for France’s national holiday on July 14, 2023.





The decision followed a competitive selection process under the Multi-Role Carrier Borne Fighters (MRCBF) program, where the French Rafale-M emerged victorious over the US-made Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.





The primary objective of this tender is to replace the aging fleet of Russian Mikoyan MiG-29K Fulcrum-D fighters with a more modern and capable aircraft for the Indian Navy.





The Dassault Rafale is a multirole fighter jet developed by the French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. The Rafale-M shares more than 80% of its features with the Indian Air Force’s 36 Rafale B and C, which will help India save costs on training, repairs, and maintenance due to the commonality between the fleets.





The latest standard, the Rafale-F4, was first delivered to the French Air and Space Force on March 2, 2023. Key features of the Rafale-F4 include advanced radar and sensor systems, improved avionics, enhanced network-centric warfare capabilities through new satellite and intra-patrol links, and increased interoperability with allied forces.





India is also considering the Rafale as part of the Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) tender, with the potential acquisition of 114 additional fighters for the Indian Air Force.





