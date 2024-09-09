



First company in India to bring this cutting edge casting technology to India Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh





Aerolloy Technologies Limited, a manufacturer of strategic and critical materials and high integrity metal components, for various critical and super-critical applications in aerospace, is excited to announce that we have successfully developed the most advanced casting technology for manufacturing Single Crystal and Directionally Solidified blades and vanes for Aero-engine and Industrial Gas Turbine applications. The company has setup this manufacturing capability at its Lucknow facility according to a PTC newsletter report



IDN had earlier reported PTC's commitment to supply high-quality high-precision metal components for various critical and super-critical applications, has taken up a developmental contract for critical components for DRDO - GTRE's Combat Aircraft Engine development program.

This technological know-how makes PTC the only company to have this capability in India and amongst very few in the world. This technology till now has been kept very closely guarded and access to this technology has remained restricted for any country in the developing world. Creation of this indigenous capability by the company is a of major milestone for the company in achieving its overarching objective – to achieve Parity. This capability and its related infrastructure will enable the company to produce Airfoils (blades and vanes) with complex internal hollow cooling passages while having highly specialized microstructures like Single Crystal or Directionally Solidified.





This manufacturing technology is extremely specialized and has traditionally been closely guarded by industry leaders in 3 – 4 countries worldwide. With this strategic advancement, the company is now among very few companies in the world to have the technology and capability to manufacture and deliver these most advanced metallurgical components.



