



Wilmington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the the sidelines of Quad Leaders' Summit in the US. The two leaders reviewed the India-Japan relationship and talked about ways to expand bilateral relations.





"Had a very good meeting with PM Kishida. Discussed cooperation in infrastructure, semiconductors, defence, green energy and more. Strong India-Japan ties are great for global prosperity," PM Modi posted on X.





During their September 21 meeting in Wilmington, Delaware the two leaders recalled their many interactions, especially since their first Annual Summit in March 2022.





PM Modi thanked Kishida for his unwavering dedication and leadership in advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership over the last few years.





In a post on X, Kishida said, "In the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, I noted that my first bilateral visit as PM was to India, and spoke to the various accomplishments to date. I conveyed that Japan and India will continue the coordination to advance global governance."





"We confirmed that we would continue our work together on specific initiatives in a wide range of fields, taking into consideration that Japan will be welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the annual reciprocal visit," he added.





As per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship.





The two Prime Ministers reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views to deepen cooperation further, including defence and security ties and business to business and people-to-people collaborations.





Prime Minister bid farewell to the outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, and wished him success and fulfilment in his future endeavours. Kishida is set to step down as prime minister after his LDP's leadership election on September 27.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the meeting between PM Modi with teh Japanese PM was mainly like a farewell meeting.





"With Prime Minister Kishida...it was in the nature of a farewell meeting. Given the party elections that are scheduled later this month in Japan, the Prime Minister appreciated in a very fulsome fashion the contribution to the bilateral relationship that has been made by Prime Minister Kishida," the Foreign Secretary said in a special briefing in New York.





Misri said that the leaders agreed that as next year would be the 10th anniversary of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, it should be marked appropriately.





"Next year is also the 10th anniversary of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and it was agreed that this should be marked in an appropriate fashion. The two sides discussed economic cooperation and the progress of investment under the 5 trillion Yen investment program that Japan has announced. Cooperation on semiconductors and the setting up of Japanese industrial centers in India was discussed," he said.





Misri added that the Quad is here to stay and India will host the 2025 Quad summit.





"The Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner, and to complement the efforts of the Indo-Pacific countries. The leaders took stock of the progress that had been achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set forth an ambitious agenda for the next year. And as you all know, India will be hosting the Quad summit in 2025," the Foreign Secretary said.





