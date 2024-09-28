TATA Advances Systems manufactured Mounted Gun System in collaboration with DRDO





TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) is setting up its first major defence manufacturing facility abroad, according to a report by The Economic Times. The plant, located in Casablanca, Morocco, will initially focus on producing Wheeled Armoured Platforms (WhAP) for the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, with ambitions to serve the broader African market in the long term.





The WhAP is an amphibious infantry combat vehicle designed to navigate various terrains and has already been deployed in limited numbers by the Indian Army, including at the Ladakh border. The new factory is expected to have an annual production capacity of 100 combat vehicles and is projected to be operational within a year, with the first units slated for rollout within 18 months, the ET report added.





Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of TASL, told ET about the strategic importance of this contract, stating, “This not only enables TASL to help initiate Morocco's defence ecosystem but also acts as a launch point for TASL into the rest of Africa for select defence systems.” He also acknowledged the Moroccan government's support for this landmark production and supply agreement.





The WhAP was developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and underwent extensive testing in various African desert conditions prior to its selection by Morocco. While the specific contract value has not been disclosed, this initiative marks the first major greenfield defence plant established by an Indian company outside India.





This venture signifies a key milestone in India's defence export strategy, as it expands into the African market, projected for exponential growth in the coming years. The new facility will create around 350 jobs and will also involve significant work being carried out in India, the report added. Furthermore, it highlights TATA's entry into the competitive African defence market, which has historically been dominated by Russian and European suppliers and is now seeing increased interest from Indian companies.





India has been actively promoting its defence exports to Africa through various government initiatives, including bilateral visits and presentations aimed at strengthening partnerships in the region.





