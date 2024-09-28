

An Army With A State





In her seminal piece titled “Pakistan-from hybrid-democracy to hybrid-martial law” published in the 2019 Journal of South Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Ayesha Siddiqa, a Pakistan born and UK based leading expert on the Pakistan armed forces made some very pertinent and precise observations of how the all-powerful Pakistan army was continuing its subtle subversion of the country’s constitution with renewed vigour. One of her prognostications was - “The military is keen to generate a new national discourse in which the army's position is considered synonymous to the state.”.





During his farewell address in November 2022, the then Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s not only announced that “the military has decided they will not interfere in any political matter,” but also gave the reassurance that “we are strictly committed to the pledge and will continue to be so.” . With such an emphatic guarantee coming from none other than the man ranked 68th in the 2018 Forbes list of the World’s Most Powerful People for having "established himself as a mediator and proponent of democracy," it seemed that Siddiqa’s hitherto fore unblemished record of accurately predicting Rawalpindi’s future course of action would finally come to an end, or so it seemed.





However, by making it clear in his 2024 Independence Day speech that "Any effort to weaken our armed forces is akin to weakening the state," , Pakistan army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir has not only added greater credibility to the commonly used description of Pakistan being an army with a state but also made Siddiqa’s half-a-decade old prophecy that “The military is keen to generate a new national discourse in which the army's position is considered synonymous to the state” come true!





Digital Terrorism





By equating the military with the state and introducing “digital terrorism” in Pakistan’s lexicon, Rawalpindi has craftily imposed the “emperor’s new clothes” situation on the hapless people of Pakistan. The term ‘digital terrorism’ was first mentioned during the 83rd Formation Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in May and its contours were exhaustively elaborated by Pakistan army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its press release.





This ISPR statement read- “The (corps commanders conference) forum underscored that politically motivated and vested digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts, against State institutions is clearly meant to try to induce despondency in the Pakistani nation, to sow discord among national institutions, especially the armed forces, and the people of Pakistan by peddling blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda.”.





While the aim of digital terrorism to “sow discord among national institutions” is understandable, singling out Rawalpindi as the prime target of this social media attack by specifically mentioning “especially the armed forces,” further validates Siddiqa’s prediction that “The military is keen to generate a new national discourse in which the army's position is considered synonymous to the state.”





Identifying Digital Terrorists





If one goes by ISPR’s all-encompassing interpretation of digital terrorism, then the list of domestic ‘digital terrorists’ is endless as not only individuals and organisations, but even national institutions are guilty of sowing “discord” between the armed forces of Pakistan and the public.





As far as individuals are concerned, names of military analysts like Ayesha Siddiqa would certainly figure in the list of ‘digital terrorists’. After all, didn’t she talk about the “military's opposition to organic movements that question the Army's role in the control and the war on terror.”





So, even though public unrest triggered by recent announcement of anti terrorist campaign codenamed Operation Azm-i-Ishtekam and massive protests by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policemen against the army’s anti-terrorism operations validate her observation, Siddiqa nevertheless would (in Rawalpindi’s view) be guilty of sowing seeds of discord between the army and the people.





Similarly, based on the contents of its 2023 report, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRPC) would also qualify as a ‘digital terrorist’ as it contains the following uncomfortable (but factual) truths directly/indirectly related to the army that Rawalpindi would perceive as statements fuelling discord between the army and the people:



