



Male: Expressing sadness over the fire incident in a building in Male City, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives said that no loss of life or serious injuries were reported in the blaze and they were in touch with affected Indian nationals to provide support.





The Indian High Commission expressed gratitude to Maldivian authorities for their rescue and relief efforts.





Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in the Maldives stated, "HCI expresses sadness on the unfortunate incident of fire in a building in Male City on Sep 9. Noted no loss of life or serious injuries. We thank Maldivian authorities for their rescue & relief efforts. We are in touch with affected Indian nationals to provide requisite support."





The Indian High Commission in Maldives statement came after a fire erupted in the kitchen of a cafe located on Sosun Magu in Male.





Police have said that two foreigners on the street at the area, a man and a woman were taken to hospital after being affected by smoke, Maldives-based The Edition reported.





No people were injured in the incident. The cafe where the fire erupted was constructed entirely out of corrugated steel sheets.





The fire, which was brought under control, had started at the first floor of the three storey Gaamagu Cafe. The adjacent building was also affected in the blaze. Many houses in the vicinity were vacated on Monday, according to The Edition report.





A media Official from Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) said that they had received reports regarding fire at Dhoohimerige in Henveiru ward at 2:40 pm (local time) on Monday, The Edition reported.





The café in Dhoohimerige is run by expatriates in the ground floor of the building while the top two floors were used as a residence.





