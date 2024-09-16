



Russia is actively pursuing a partnership with India to include the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) arsenal. The Su-75, a single-engine stealth fighter, is being marketed as a cost-effective alternative to existing aircraft like the MiG-29, which India seeks to replace due to aging concerns.





The Su-75 is still under development, with production expected to commence around 2026-2027. Currently, prototypes are being constructed, but no functional prototype has yet been completed.





India is diversifying its defence procurement and has been developing its own indigenous fighter jets, such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This focus on self-reliance complicates Russia's efforts to sell the Su-75, as India may prefer proven platforms or its own developments over untested foreign designs.





Russia's Offer: In early 2024, Russia announced a reduction in the selling price of the Su-75 specifically for India, indicating a strategic move to maintain its defence partnership with New Delhi amidst changing geopolitical dynamics. The price is projected to be between $30-35 million per unit.





Despite these efforts, several challenges persist:





The Su-75 has not yet flown, raising concerns about its reliability compared to existing aircraft.





India's ongoing development of indigenous fighter jets could overshadow any potential deal for the Su-75. The IAF's commitment to self-reliance may deter interest in foreign aircraft that do not have a proven operational history.





India's strategic realignment in defence procurement may lead it to prioritize partnerships with other nations or further develop its domestic capabilities rather than relying on Russian technology.





A realistic price of $50 million would make Su-75 Checkmate—which would be below the production cost of Sukhoi Su-30MKI, built under licence by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited—an attractive option for India, which is looking to match the capabilities of China's Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters.

A cost-benefit analysis needs to be carried out before any commitment. Russia needs funding and development partners for the project; can India get more out of the deal? Also, the question that needs answering is will the project affect ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance),” said Air Marshal Anil Khosla (Retd).





