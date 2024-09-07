



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted India's readiness to collaborate with like-minded partners on focused agendas, citing the Quad as a prime example.





Jaishankar made these remarks as he addressed the FPCI Global Town Hall 2024.





Jaishankar also shared a post on X and wrote, "Addressing the @fpcindo Global Townhall 2024 session on 'Anticipating Greater Geopolitical Turbulence Ahead, and Finding Ways to Calm the Storm.'





During his address, Jaishankar reflected on the changing nature of international relations, noting that globalisation has prompted rebalancing in the world order over the past few decades. He said, "Let us consider some of the key directions and developments in international relations. Over the last few decades, we have witnessed the unfolding of globalisation that has driven a rebalancing in the world order. That has matured to a point where there is talk of a genuine multi-polarity emerging in the near future. This is a far cry from anything that the world has experienced since 1945," a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.





Jaishankar also pointed out the intense competition emerging between the US and China across several sectors.





"Beyond this, we are also looking at a more sharpened contestation between the US and China on a range of areas. If we also take into account that technology advances like AI, electric mobility, space or drone can shape balances of power more strongly, then the global calculus looks even more daunting," EAM said.





Highlighting India's approach in such situations, Jaishankar cited the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, where India developed its own national capacities that helped the world as well. He said, "This, in essence, is the world that we deal with. What can a country like India do in response to such a situation? First, it can build up its own national capacities so that there are more options and contributions that benefit the world. We have seen this recently during the COVID pandemic in terms of vaccine production capacity. Or in the Arabian Sea to strengthen maritime security. As indeed, the supply of food grains to those in great need."





Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of collaborating with global partners and building a more business-friendly environment. "Second, to de-risk the global economy from pandemics, climate events, and conflicts, help build more resilient, reliable, and redundant supply chains. This means working with global partners more efficiently and create an environment where it is easier to do business. Many of the recent infrastructure initiatives in India will make a difference in that regard," Jaishanakr said.





He further said, "Third, in the digital domain, create trusted partnerships and trusted vendors. This will ensure that the sensitivities at home that we have about our data are equally respected when they cross the borders. Fourth, those who have relevant achievements and experiences in the Global South must share with others. India's digital public infrastructure is a case to point."





Mentioning Quad, Jaishankar emphasised India's willingness to collaborate with like-minded nations on specific agenda. He said, "And fifth, while we must constantly build new mechanisms and press for reformed multilateralism, be willing to work with like-minded partners on specific agenda. The Quad is such an example," Jaishankar added.





Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







