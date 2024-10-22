



Raipur: Bodies of 22 Naxals, out of the 31 killed in the Abujhmad encounter have been identified, said Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj on Sunday.





The 22 identified Maoists carried a reward of ₹1 crore 67 lakhs, said the top police official. However, he added that the identification process of nine Maoists is still underway.





P Sundarraj said that a total of 31 bodies of Naxalites have been recovered so far in the encounter and a search operation is going on. He further said that several items were recovered including LMG Rifle, AK 47 Rifle, SLR Rifle, INSAS Rifle, and Calibre.303 Rifle.





As per the information provided by the IG Bastar, one security personnel of DRG is injured, who is out of danger now and his treatment is ongoing.





The Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj had earlier informed that out of the 31 Naxals killed on Friday in the encounter, 18 were men and 13 were women.





Among the all identified Maoist, Neeti alias Urmila (45), carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh and was a resident of village Hirmagunda police station Gangalur district Bijapur. Nandu Mandavi carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh while Suresh Salam alias Janku carried a reward of Rs 8 lakhs.





The rest identified naxals are - Meena Netam, Mahesh, Arjun alias Ranjit, Sundar alias Kamalu, Budhram Madkam, Mohan Mandavi, Basanti, Tuge alias Mansingh, Jagni Korram, Anil, Janila alias Budhari, Ramder, Sukku Yadav, Suklu alias Vijay alias Pandru Korram, Sohan alias Rohan Padam, Sonu Korram, Jamli, Phulo alias Sundari and a resident of village Irpanar.





Earlier on Friday, in a major crackdown on left-wing terrorism, security personnel killed 31 Naxals in the Abujhmad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in a two-day operation.





A joint operation by DRG Dantewada, DRG Narayanpur, and STF teams was launched after receiving the information about the presence of 40 to 50 Naxalites who had come together for a meeting, the police informed.





According to the police, a heavy exchange of fire took place between security personnel and Naxalites after forces surrounded the Naxals in the forest.





Police have recovered weapons, including AK 47s, SLRs and LMGs, after the encounter in the Maad area on the Narayanpur-Dantewada border.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







