



Hundreds and thousands of kilometers away from their homes, Army Jawans and officers guarding the Line of Control (LoC) are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, as a family tradition of the armed forces.





In Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector, Indian Army personnel celebrated Diwali while maintaining a high state of alert due to rising militant activities in the region. This year, the celebrations were marked by a strong sense of duty and camaraderie among the soldiers, who are often away from their families during the festive season.





The Jawans lit earthen lamps (Diyas) in their bunkers and performed traditional rituals, including Lakshmi puja and singing aarti, despite the ongoing threats of infiltration from across the Line of Control (LoC) .





Many soldiers expressed that the army serves as a "big family," allowing them to celebrate together. They also burst firecrackers as part of the festivities, blending celebration with their vigilant duties .





The Akhnoor sector is notably prone to terrorist infiltrations, particularly through drone activities by militant groups based in Pakistan. Soldiers remain on constant alert to prevent any breaches of security .





Soldiers emphasized their dedication to protecting the nation, ensuring that while they celebrate, they remain vigilant against any potential threats. One soldier remarked, "We are committed to protecting our borders; our jawans are doing our duty well so that our countrymen can celebrate their festivals" .





The army also extended its Diwali celebrations to local communities in nearby areas, fostering goodwill and reinforcing their role as protectors of both the borders and the people living in those regions .





