



The White House has clarified its stance regarding the BRICS coalition, stating that it does not view BRICS as evolving into a geopolitical rival to the United States or other global powers. This position was articulated by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who emphasized that the U.S. is focused on building partnerships globally rather than engaging in rivalry with BRICS nations, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with newly added members like Egypt and Iran.





During a recent press briefing, Sullivan reiterated that while BRICS aims to create a counterweight to Western influence, particularly in international institutions, the U.S. does not perceive the group as a significant threat. He pointed out that some BRICS members maintain strong ties with the U.S., highlighting the complex relationships within the bloc. Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed this sentiment, stating that the U.S. is committed to fostering collaboration with its global partners instead of viewing BRICS as an adversarial entity.





This perspective comes at a time when BRICS is expanding its influence and membership, aiming to reshape aspects of the global economic order traditionally dominated by Western powers. However, experts note that internal divisions among BRICS members could hinder its effectiveness as a unified geopolitical force.







