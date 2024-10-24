



Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has recently expressed strong condemnation of recent terrorist attacks in the region, particularly highlighting the brutal killing of former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh and an attack on tourists in Pahalgam. In his statements, Sinha emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring justice for these heinous acts.





Sinha described the attacks as deeply shocking and expressed condolences to the victims' families. He reiterated his support for the injured, instructing officials to provide them with the best possible medical treatment.





Empowerment of Security Forces





The LG announced that security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been given a "free hand" to act against terrorists and their associates. He expressed complete faith in the capabilities of security personnel to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly. LG Sinha noted that efforts will also focus on identifying and punishing those who support terrorist activities, thereby disrupting the developmental progress in Jammu and Kashmir.







