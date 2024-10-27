



China has announced that the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh is proceeding "smoothly," following a recent agreement between India and China. This development marks a significant step in resolving the military standoff that has persisted since 2020, particularly after tensions escalated due to clashes in the Galwan Valley.





The disengagement process began on October 25, 2024, with both Indian and Chinese forces pulling back from friction points in the Demchok and Depsang Plains. Reports indicate that the withdrawal is expected to be completed by October 28-29.





The agreement, endorsed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, focuses specifically on these two areas. Discussions for disengagement in other regions are still ongoing.





As part of the disengagement, both sides are dismantling temporary structures and reducing military presence in the area. Reports mention the removal of around 10-12 temporary structures and tents from both sides.





Once the disengagement is complete, patrolling activities are expected to resume in these regions, returning to pre-2020 conditions. Both nations have agreed to maintain communication to prevent misunderstandings during patrols.





The agreement comes after extensive negotiations aimed at easing tensions that have escalated over the past four years. The situation deteriorated significantly following violent clashes in June 2020, which resulted in casualties on both sides. The recent diplomatic efforts signal a potential thaw in relations between the two countries, with both sides expressing a commitment to restore peace and stability along their disputed border.





This disengagement is seen as a critical step towards normalizing relations and ensuring security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.







