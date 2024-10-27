



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are set to inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 28, 2024. This facility marks a significant milestone as it will be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India, specifically dedicated to the production of the C-295 transport aircraft.





The TATA Aircraft Complex will support the entire lifecycle of the C-295 aircraft, encompassing manufacturing, assembly, testing, qualification, delivery, and maintenance. This initiative is part of India's broader strategy to enhance self-reliance in defence manufacturing and promote indigenous production capabilities.





Under a contract valued at approximately ₹21,935 crore (around $2.7 billion), India will procure a total of 56 C-295 aircraft from Airbus. Of these, 16 will be delivered directly from Airbus's facility in Seville, Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured in India by TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) at the Vadodara site.





The C-295 is designed for tactical transport and can carry up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers. It is particularly suited for operations in regions with limited infrastructure, enhancing the Indian Air Force's logistics capabilities. The introduction of this aircraft is expected to replace the aging Avro-748 fleet currently in service.





The inauguration signifies a pivotal shift in India's defence manufacturing landscape by involving private sector participation in military aircraft production for the first time. This move aligns with India's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign defence imports and foster local manufacturing capabilities.





Additionally, during this visit, PM Modi will also launch various development projects worth over ₹4,900 crore in Amreli, focusing on infrastructure improvements across multiple sectors including railways and tourism.





This collaboration between TATA and Airbus not only enhances India's defence capabilities but also strengthens bilateral ties between India and Spain, showcasing a commitment to mutual growth and technological advancement in defence sectors.







