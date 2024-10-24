



India and China have recently reached an agreement regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, focusing particularly on the Depsang and Demchok areas. This development marks a significant step in resolving a military standoff that has persisted since 2020.





The agreement allows Indian and Chinese soldiers to resume patrols in areas where they operated prior to the standoff, specifically up to the old patrolling points in Depsang and Demchok.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted that this outcome is the result of extensive diplomatic negotiations over several weeks. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar characterized the agreement as a positive development, indicating that the disengagement process has been completed.





Tensions escalated following a violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which led to both nations deploying significant military resources along the LAC. The recent agreement aims to restore peace and normalcy in these border areas.





Experts suggest that while this agreement is a welcome development, rebuilding trust between the two nations will be challenging due to the historical context of military confrontations and territorial claims. The relationship remains complicated, with lingering issues regarding Chinese incursions into Indian territory.





The timing of the announcement raises expectations for a potential meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming BRICS summit, which could further influence bilateral relations.





Critics argue that while the agreement represents a diplomatic achievement, it does not address deeper issues related to territorial disputes and may merely serve as a temporary measure ahead of high-profile international engagements.







