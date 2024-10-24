



A tragic explosion occurred at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on October 22, 2024, resulting in the death of one worker and injuries to at least 14 others. The incident took place around 10:45 AM during a routine "boil out" process involving a Russian Pechora missile, which is a standard procedure conducted daily at the facility.





One worker, Randhir Kumar, succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to a private hospital. Another employee, Alexender Toppo, is currently missing. Of the injured, one is reported to be in critical condition in the ICU, while others have been treated and discharged from the factory hospital.





- Explosion Impact: The blast was powerful enough to be heard several kilometers away, with reports indicating that it caused tremors felt by nearby residents. Mutilated body parts were discovered at the site during search operations for the missing worker.





Preliminary reports suggest that a malfunction in a hydraulic system within the factory's refilling section may have triggered the explosion. An official investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the incident.





Emergency services, including firefighters and ambulances, responded quickly to the scene. The area has been cordoned off by security forces to facilitate rescue operations and ensure safety. The Chief General Manager of the factory, M.N. Haldar, confirmed that a probe has been launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences regarding the loss of life and emphasized that providing adequate medical care for the injured is a priority for the state government.







