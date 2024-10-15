



The Democratic Republic of Congo’s air force (FAC) is actively seeking to modernize its fleet, and India has become a focal point in their quest for advanced military aircraft. In August, a high-profile delegation from the FAC visited New Delhi to engage in discussions about the potential acquisition of the Tejas Mk1 multi-role aircraft. This visit marks a significant step in DR Congo’s efforts to replace its ageing fleet of Soviet-origin aircraft, including the Sukhoi Su-25s FrogFoot, reported Military Africa web portal.





The Congolese air force chief, alongside other defence officials, held extensive talks with representatives from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), including notable aviation engineer Kota Harinarayana. The discussions centered around the performance and capabilities of the Tejas Mk1, and its potential to serve as a long-term replacement for the FAC’s existing Sukhoi Su-25s.





The FAC currently operates a diverse array of aircraft, including the Sukhoi Su-25, MiG-23, and Mil Mi-24 helicopters. The introduction of the Tejas Mk1 would represent a significant upgrade, bringing in more advanced technology and enhanced combat capabilities. This shift is seen as crucial for DR Congo to maintain a robust and modern air force capable of addressing contemporary security challenges.





The security situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is volatile. Conflict between government forces and armed groups in the east is ongoing.





Furthermore, according to the United Nations, Uganda is backing M23 rebels fighting across its border in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The UN also warns that a rapidly escalating crisis “carried the risk of triggering a wider regional conflict”.





The Rwandan army is supporting M23 rebels in eastern DR Congo, using sophisticated weapons such as surface-to-air missiles. In January last year, Rwanda’s defence force shot at a Democratic Republic of Congo Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack jet with man portable air defence weapon (MANPAD) that allegedly violated its airspace, as tensions between the neighbouring countries escalate.





India’s Role In The Arms Trade





India has been making concerted efforts to expand its footprint in the global arms trade, aiming to compete with established players like Russia and China. By focusing on the African market, India hopes to provide cost-effective and reliable defence solutions to countries that may find Western-made equipment prohibitively expensive. The Tejas Mk1, developed and manufactured domestically, is a prime example of India’s capability to produce sophisticated and affordable military hardware.





The Appeal of TEJAS MK-1





The Tejas Mk1’s appeal lies in its advanced avionics, multi-role capabilities, and affordability. For African militaries, such as the FAC, these attributes make it an attractive option. India’s commitment to providing maintenance and support further enhances the reliability and cost-effectiveness of its defence systems.





Strengthening Ties And Market Presence





India’s strategy extends beyond just selling equipment; it aims to build long-term partnerships and establish a solid presence in the African defence market. By engaging with countries like DR Congo, India seeks to not only sell more of its domestically produced hardware but also gain access to new markets and strengthen its global influence.





Although, more than one year has past, and no sign of India’s affordable weapons to African forces.





On one hand, India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2 program is languishing without funding, months after the project was approved by New Delhi. The TEJAS MK-2 is intended to provide the Indian Air Force (IAF) with a 4.5-generation medium-weight-class fighter aircraft. The aircraft is designed to be an improvement over the fourth-generation TEJAS MK-1 aircraft currently in IAF service.





Meanwhile, the Botswana Defence Force is in talks with India’s state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with a view to acquiring several of its TEJAS fighter jets.





In a move aimed at enhancing its defence capabilities, the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) is currently engaged in talks with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s state-owned aerospace and defence company.





